Sound strange? Certainly, but it does actually have merits that could save you a pretty penny in the lead-up to winter.

Brits have been caught in the midst of a spiralling cost of living crisis over the past year or so, which has led to experts across a range of professions issuing cost hacks.

Some admittedly are a little left field, but if it works, it works. Saving money on petrol or diesel is always a win.

UK fuel ⛽️ prices

For the 1st time in 12 weeks petrol prices decreased. But diesel prices up for 12th successive week

Petrol up 9.2% since July low (+13.2ppl)

Diesel up 12.3% (+17.9ppl)

Petrol up 8.17 pence per litre since Russian invasion of Ukraine. Diesel up 10.54ppl pic.twitter.com/Lz65QITeD9 — Richard Ramsey (@Ramseconomics) October 10, 2023

Experts from ChooseMyCar.com provided the bizarre tip. It might sound strange, but this can be a simple but effective reminder to drive in a more gentle and fuel-efficient way.

The experts said: "Keeping an open bowl of water on your passenger seat is a great deterrent for unnecessary acceleration and braking.

"If you hit the accelerator too hard, you'll see water pour out the sides; likewise, if you're driving too fast and braking hard you'll notice water on the seat. The best bowls to use for this are small cereal bowls, with water about an inch from the top."

Other tips they suggested:

Park facing the morning sun

This simple trick can help you save money (though you may need to invest in a compass!). The experts say if you've parked facing the morning sun during winter, you’ll spend less time running the car to warm it up or to demist your windscreen.

Use your garage as an actual garage

Your car will stay at a better temperature for fuel economy if you keep it warmer in a garage. This will reduce your fuel consumption by using less air conditioning to heat or cool your car.