Popular annual roundup Spotify Wrapped sums up your year in music, sharing your top artists, songs, genre, the artist you should keep an eye on and even your moods.

Spotify Wrapped first began as a viral marketing campaign in 2016 and has since become a huge event for music fans and social media users, with thousands sharing their ‘Wrapped’ every year.

Though many music fans can't wait much longer to see how their music listening panned out, we have some information on when you can expect to see your Spotify Wrapped.

When will Spotify Wrapped 2023 be released?





Spotify stops counting data from October 31 and it's rumoured that Wrapped will come out a few weeks later.

The Spotify website for the feature has launched but is only offering hints, sharing: "The artists you loved most. The songs and podcasts you had on repeat. And lots more. Keep listening, and we'll get in touch when it's ready.

"Until then, revisit the top songs of 2022."

In recent years, Spotify Wrapped has dropped the viral feature in early December and later November.

With 2022 seeing Wrapped drop on November 30 and 2021 dropping on December 1 and 2020 on December 2.

This means it's not too long until you’ll be able to see how your music summed up in 2023.