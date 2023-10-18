Kevin Hancox, 49, from Newport carried out this offence just two days after assaulting PCSOs Gawain John and Matthew Davies in the city centre.

He attacked the officers when they followed him after they spotted being breaching his criminal behaviour order by being on Commercial Street.

Tom Roberts, prosecuting, told Newport Crown Court how the robbery took place at around 9.30pm on Monday, April 3 in the Maindee area.

He said: “The defendant approached Richard Collingwood and asked him if he could have a go on his electric scooter.

“The victim told him no several times before he persisted and grabbed the handlebars.

“The defendant then swung his arms around before he headbutted Mr Collingwood and the two began to fight.

“He then headbutted him for a second time which allowed him to steal the bike and ride away up London Road.”

Mr Collingwood suffered bruising to the left side of his face.

During the first set of offences on Saturday, April 1, Hancox had told the PCSOs to: “F*** off! Stop following me.”

He pushed them when they continued to pursue him and they restrained him until the police arrived to arrest him.

Hancox, of Commercial Road, pleaded guilty to robbery, being in breach of a criminal behaviour order and two counts of assaulting an emergency worker.

He is banned from entering Commercial Street after a criminal behaviour order was imposed on December 15, 2021.

The defendant has 61 previous convictions for 145 offences which includes a robbery from 2005.

His lawyer Steve Burnell asked for his client to be given the appropriate credit for his guilty pleas.

The court was told Hancox had apologised to Mr Collingwood about robbing him when he saw him two weeks later.

Mr Burnell added how the defendant hadn’t received much of a formal education when growing up and had abused drugs in the past.

The judge, Recorder David Harris, told Hancox: “It was an unpleasant robbery.

“Your offending is aggravated by your previous convictions.”

The defendant was jailed for three years and three months.