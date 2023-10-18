A HARDENED criminal has been jailed for stealing Viagra.
Joseph Baker, 33, Pontypool pleaded guilty to the theft of the erectile dysfunction tablets from a car in the Garndiffaith area of the town.
The defendant also admitted three counts of motor vehicle interference.
All four offences took place on February 26.
Newport magistrates were told Baker is no stranger to the criminal justice system and was locked up because he has “a flagrant disregard for court orders”.
The defendant, of Bailey Crescent, Garndiffaith was sent to prison for six weeks.
Baker will have to pay a £154 surcharge and £85 costs following his release from custody.
