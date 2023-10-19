Michael Sheen will add another historical figure to his portfolio when he becomes Aneurin “Nye” Bevan, the former Tredegar coal miner who transformed the UK’s welfare state.

Sheen – star of The Queen, The Damned United, Masters of Sex and Under Milk Wood – has been cast in the title role for Nye, which plays at Wales Millennium Centre from May 18 to June 1, 2024.

From his campaigns at the coalfield to his drive for the creation of the National Health Service, the Monmouthshire man is often considered one of the most influential Brits in modern history whose power resided outside of 10 Downing Street.

“Confronted with death, Nye’s deepest memories lead him on a mind-bending journey back through his life; from childhood to mining underground, Parliament and fights with Churchill in an epic Welsh fantasia,” a spokesperson for Wales Millennium Centre has said.

Graeme Farrow, artistic director, added: “We’re thrilled to be working with the National Theatre again, bringing the story of this Welsh radical reformer to audiences a mere stone’s throw from the Valleys communities which shaped Nye Bevan and his vision.

“In this new play by Tim Price we welcome Michael Sheen to perform on home soil once again. A Welsh icon of social change, played by a Welsh icon of stage and screen, under our iconic Welsh roof – this will be an epic experience with deep resonance for audiences next year.”

Sheen will be joined by Welsh actors Roger Evans, Kezrena James, Rebecca Killick, Rhodri Meilir and Chepstow's Remy Beasley, with further casting to be announced.

Tickets for Nye go on public sale from Friday, October 27, available from £19 with offers for Wales Millennium Centre members, groups, disabled, under 16s, 16-30s and schools.