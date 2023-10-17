John Lewis from JPL Sound and communications and The Barry Music Shop died last week while working at the Barry Dark Run event organised by Tŷ Hafan Children's Hospice.

In tribute The Barry Music shop said Mr Lewis had built an "empire".

John Lewis from JPL Sound and communications and The Barry Music Shop sadly died last week (Image: The Barry Music Shop)

The Barry Music Shop said: “For many decades John has provided sound stage and lighting for countless amount of people throughout Wales and England

“John was integral to shows that stretch back as far as the horse and flower show that used to be held in Romily Park, and right through until his passing yesterday he was providing stage sound and lighting for Ty Hafan on Barry Island.

“With all of his experience and knowledge he was always keen to help new events such as Cadstock Rhoose Summer Music festival and GlastonBarry as they were starting up offering advice and also equipment.

“It is only now as I sit here and write this that I realise the magnitude of the empire that he built."

The post continued: “The list would be far too long to write about all of the things that John was involved with but trust me when I say there are very few people that did what John did.

“He will be greatly missed by the town he loved and provided so much for

“And even though he was our boss he was also our friend.

“You will be greatly missed John. Rest in peace.”

In respect to John Tŷ Hafan cancelled two of their famous dark runs last weekend in Barry and Swansea.

A spokesperson from Tŷ Hafan said: “Our entire Tŷ Hafan family is so sad at the passing of John.

“He was a lovely man, a fount of knowledge in his field, and a great friend to our charity. He will be sorely missed.

“Our thoughts and deepest condolences to his family and friends. RIP John and thank you.”

John’s death promoted floods of tributes to be issued.

On Facebook Dean Caldwell said: “Absolutely heart breaking reading this sad news. John you will be definitely missed.

“You had a heart of gold.

“I’m thinking of all your family especially Sam, Rich and the rest of your team. This is a massive loss to Barry, The Vale and the surrounding communities.

“R.I.P John”

Whilst Manda Webb said: “John will be so badly missed; he will never have an equal.

“I would like to thank him for all his help at the many many events.

“My thoughts, thanks and prayers are being sent to his family and friends.

“A true treasure, this has left a gapping hole in the community.”

Tŷ Hafan today confirmed that their Caldicot Castle Dark Run will go ahead as planned on Saturday, October 21, and their Cyfarthfa Castle Dark run Saturday, October 28.

Tŷ Hafan today confirmed that their Caldicot Castle Dark Run and their Cyfarthfa Castle Dark run (Image: Tŷ Hafan)

The hospice is also working to rearrange dates for their Barry Dark Run and Swansea Bay Dark Run.

Jenna Lewis, Director of Income Generation at Tŷ Hafan Children’s Hospice, said: “A great deal of thought has been given about our next steps regarding these events and, as a great friend to Tŷ Hafan and someone who has supported our events for many years, we believe that this is what John would have wanted us to do."

Anyone who had signed up to the Barry and Swansea events can transfer their entries to the Caldicot or Cyfarthfa runs.