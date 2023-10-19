If you can give a Hope dog a home, visit www.hoperescue.org.uk/adopt to find out more.

If you are unable to adopt a dog at the moment but would still like to help, please consider a regular donation to help the rescue's our work for vulnerable dogs, www.hoperescue.org.uk/donate

Storm is nine and is entering his retirement years, but you'd never guess it.

Storm will need a fun but gentle new owner who is happy to continue to help Storm gain confidence with his handling.

Once you have Storm as a friend, you'll have a friend for life.

Storm is likely to struggle to be left home alone initially so will need a bit of support with this. He is house trained and keeps his kennel very clean.

Storm would like to be the only pet in the home. He will also be looking for an adult only household. Experience of the husky breed would be beneficial.

Bouncy boy Neo arrived to us recently as an unclaimed stray.

While he is still very much a puppy and needs all his basic training, Neo is a smart lad and very keen to learn.

Neo could live with children aged 12 and over, as long as they understand he can be a bit bouncy and may jump up.

Neo is likely to struggle to be left alone initially so will need some support building up his hours left alone.

He'll also need to learn house training.

Toast is a young English Bulldog who arrived into our care as a stray along with his friend Marmalade. While the pair got along very well, they are equally happy separately.

As Toast is so young, he does currently struggle to be left alone so will need understanding owners.

Toast will need lots of mental enrichment to keep his brain busy.

He is looking for a home where any children are over 10 and where he won't be left alone initially.

He could potentially live with another playful dog but may be a bit too much for some.

Ciri is a bright young girl looking to find her forever home. At just 11 months old she is keen to find a family who will take her on lots of new adventures.

Ciri struggles to be left home alone so will need owners who can gradually build up anytime she is left.

She has shown to be quite clean in her kennel so we don’t anticipate she will take long to pick up her house training.

She would benefit from being rehomed with another playful dog. She could also potentially live with a confident cat.

She can be rehomed with children providing they are comfortable around a bouncy dog.

Fred is a handsome lad who is looking for a special home. He has a lot of energy and is looking for active owners who are prepared to give him the right physical and mental stimulation.

Fred would need quiet walking areas, away from heavily dog populated routes.

The Behaviour and Welfare team at Hope Rescue will support new owners on how to help Fred with his training around other dogs.

He would be best suited to a home where owners are around most of the day. He is looking for a home with a secure garden.

Fred is looking for a home without younger children but could live with older teenagers of 16 and above.