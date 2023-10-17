In a Facebook post Barry Pleasure Park said: “Our CEO, Mr Henry Danter does not want the island to go without its fireworks display, because we know it's all part of the annual calendar down here on the island.”

The pleasure park is looking to host a firework display on October 28.

The Vale of Glamorgan Council says the authority has no power to prevent Mr Danter from holding the event - however advise in the strongest possible terms it should not go ahead due to safety concerns.

As it stands, Mr Danter says, as long as he can arrange the display in a safe environment, the event will go ahead.

When we put the council’s position to Mr Danter, he pointed to his organisation’s 60 years experience handling crowds and said council representatives should let him know exactly what their safety concerns are so he can address them if needed.

Mr Danter claims communication between his organisation and the council has all but broken down as he attempts to gather more information about the scope of the development at Hayes Road.

Mr Danter wishes to build a holiday camp on land he owns on the coast of Sully between Beechwood College and Ty Hafan Children’s Hospice.

On Facebook, Barry Pleasure Park has put out an appeal for volunteers to help make the fireworks display happen.

They posted: “We really need some volunteers like the St Johns Ambulance or other certified emergency workers.

“The whole island benefits from this evening every year giving businesses like the cafes, bars and chip shops their last big day before winter sets in.

“If we don't try and do this now it may be lost for good.”

Vale of Glamorgan Council has responded by saying: “The council has no power to prevent Mr Danter from holding this event, however we have advised him in the strongest possible terms that, as things stand, it should not go ahead.

“That comes after consideration by an event safety group made up of representatives of the police, ambulance service, fire service and council, which has identified serious safety concerns with its organisation.

“There is clear guidance around such events to protect those in attendance and it is the opinion of the group that these standards have not been met.

“Fireworks are dangerous and if not used properly can cause serious harm to people and property.

“Every year hospitals treat people for injuries caused by fireworks. For this reason, Fire Service advice is for people to be careful when handling them and to only attend properly organised events.”

