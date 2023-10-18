A GWENT Police officer is set to face a disciplinary hearing over allegations of gross misconduct.
PC 1605 Calum Powell is accused of having breached the force’s standards of professional behaviour in respect of:
- Authority, respect and courtesy;
- Use of force;
- Discreditable conduct.
They said: “This is alleged to amount to gross misconduct and, if proven, would justify PC 1605 Powell's dismissal from Gwent Police without notice.”
The hearing is due to take place at Vantage Point House, Cwmbran between October 30 and November 1.
