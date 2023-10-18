PC 1605 Calum Powell is accused of having breached the force’s standards of professional behaviour in respect of:

Authority, respect and courtesy;

Use of force;

Discreditable conduct.

They said: “This is alleged to amount to gross misconduct and, if proven, would justify PC 1605 Powell's dismissal from Gwent Police without notice.”

MORE NEWS: Woman punched and kicked her girlfriend after all-day drinking session

The hearing is due to take place at Vantage Point House, Cwmbran between October 30 and November 1.