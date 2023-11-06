The Range will open its new store on Friday, December 1, after signing a 15-year lease in the Cwmbran centre.

The new store will open on a 30,620 sq ft unit at Llywelwn Walk and will replace Wilko which closed its doors on Thursday, September 21.

The retailer will join home furnishings store Dunelm as the latest addition to the centre.

Alex Williams, asset manager at LCP, said: “The Range consistently tops the list of desired new entrants to the town when we carry out customer feedback.

"We are delighted to be able to deliver on this desire and look forward to welcoming another household name to the town centre.



“The swiftness with which we’ve been able to secure reoccupation of the former Wilko space - with The Range being just one of numerous interested parties - is a testament to the continued high level of demand for retail premises in Cwmbran.

"It’s been a pleasure to work with the team at The Range to ensure that the transaction proceeded efficiently to enable opening prior to the busy Christmas period.”

Dunelm opened on Tuesday, October 31, replacing the former Marks and Spencer and One Below store which replaced Argos.

The Range has over 200 stores across the UK, with 11 in Wales, the new store becomes the third store to open in Gwent following stores in Newport and Brynmawr.

The Range and Dunelm join 22 other stores which have opened inside the entirely let shopping centre.

The nearest Range stores until the new one opens inside Cwmbran Shopping Centre are in Newport, Maesglas, Brynmawr and Cardiff Newport Road.