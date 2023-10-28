The artificial intelligence tool from Dutch Cycling Lifestyle takes a road address anywhere in the world, scans the Google street-view and pushes out four alternative images from a seemingly carless future populated by people and bikes.

Here are 10 well-known roads in Newport and Caerleon, re-imagined without cars.

Usk Way

The bot has sucked all the cars and vans out of this snap, taken just outside Lidl on Usk Way, and replaced the tarmac with a tiled pavement that is lined by saplings and trees.

There are some pedestrians visible in the distance, towards what would be George Street bridge, and a single parked bicycle on the left.

Caerleon Road

Here, the AI has replaced parked cars with a thick row of shrubbery and orange and yellow flowers with enough colour to give even the cloudy Caerleon sky a splash of summer.

An abandoned bicycle rests against a plant pot on the other side in a scene that looks like something from a bumblebee's dream.

Cardiff Road

This is what one of Newport's main arteries, running past Royal Gwent Hospital and Belle Vue Park, would look like if a path for pedestrians replaced the entire width of road - with a row of bike stands on the left.

Lodge Hill

The road seems to have survived - even if it is the other side of a thick row of shrubbery and flowers. In this AI-imagined future, even the tarmac is glowing a brighter grey.

Corporation Road

There is no need for a "slow" sign on the road in this AI-generated image of Corporation Road - not least because there is no road to put it on.

The AI has doused the cars in the original picture with a litany of plant beds and plant pots, some even seemingly stacked on top of others - in case there was any doubt about how this AI felt about flowers.

Bassaleg Road

This version of Bassaleg Road features a café table next to what looks like a bandstand in the middle of the paved-over road. It may be the most loosely-based re-imagining on the list, with only the trees to the left and houses to the right staying true to the original - but which version would you prefer?

Chepstow Road

Another main route through Maindee and Beechwood - and this time we've chosen an alternate angle of the AI's work. Perhaps this knocked the concentration of the cyclist-serving bot, because it has conjured up a car on the pavement.

Southern Distributor Road

A barricade of plant pots big and small stop us from seeing what lies on the other side of this re-imagined Southern Distributor Road, but there's a good chance it's more plant pots big and small.

The SDR is a popular route through Newport for motorists - especially when there are delays on the M4 - but can you imagine if it looked like this?

Malpas Road

The best way to eliminate traffic? Eliminate cars, of course! Malpas Road is a busy city artery, carrying traffic from junction 26 on the M4 to the city centre, and vice versa - but not in the AI's world. It has even given some of the shops on the left an injection of colour.

Clytha Park Road

This version of Clytha Park Road may not be bursting with colour, but the devil is in the detail. A parked bicycle, pedestrians walking on the road and a tree that seems to sprouted up through the shiny new pavement.

Anything is possible in this AI's world.

To generate your own images, visit www.dutchcyclinglifestyle.com/imagine and enter your address.