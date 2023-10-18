At a meeting of Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council’s Place Scrutiny Committee on Tuesday, October 17, councillors examined the draft Abertillery Placemaking Plan.

The plan highlights opportunities to diversify the town centre to support existing businesses and facilities and to create the conditions to attract new enterprise.

But these opportunities need to be considered in the context of available funding and the particular economic conditions in Abertillery.

Regeneration opportunities team manager Amy Taylor explained that Abertillery like the other towns in Blaenau Gwent faced “significant challenges” due to the shift to internet shopping.

Cllr Julie Holt, who represents Abertillery and Six Bells, said: “This is excellent news for Abertillery, I’m really pleased to see that the town centre layout is being looked at.”

Cllr Keith Chaplin who also represents Abertillery and Six Bells said “It’s great that we have a plan in place that everybody is able to focus on, and what should be our priorities as we move forward.

“I would love to see us be bold and actually buy a property and lease it out ourselves.

“When I’ve talked to the business managers and one or two others, issues that come up is that shops are in poor condition and three and four year leases are too long for a new business setting up.”

He added that he had seen local authorities in England as part of regeneration project buy a shop to “see what happens.”

Cllr Chaplin said: “I’m being told there’s demand from business wanting to set up – which gives us comfort.

“We can trial it – if it works, we can build on it.”

“It’s about having that vision and being bold, we shouldn’t be afraid to take a risk.”

Ms Taylor: “If that is a project identified as a priority what we need to do is develop the business case.

“It can go through the various approval channels and not unnecessary risk on the council.

“We identify how we would fund that and the implications of being a landlord and getting it up to a certain standard before it goes out to a tenant.”

Committee chairman, Cllr Malcolm Cross said: “It’s that old chestnut about finding finance for these schemes to come to fruition, which is the hardest part.

“There are a lot of positives, I wish it well.”

Councillors endorsed the placemaking plan which will go to be signed off by Cabinet at a meeting in November.

In 2021 Blaenau Gwent secured Welsh Government grant funding to commission consultants Arup, to develop the plan.

In the document Arup have identified a number of “opportunities” for Abertillery.

According to Arup, these are: