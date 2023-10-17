Live

LIVE: Crash on M4 round Newport

Emergency
Newport
By Harry Jamshidian

  • Incident now cleared (Update 6.30pm)
  • Local reports of crash on M4
  • One lane closed from M25 Caerleon and J24 Coldra eastbound
  • Lane one is currently out of use for recovery

Loading...

Get involved
with the news

Send your news & photos