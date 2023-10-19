A MAN has been jailed for committing an act of outraging public decency after he exposed himself in public.
Shaun Bilton, 35, from Caerphilly was locked up after he admitted the offence on August 14.
Newport Magistrates' Court heard that “the offence occurred while children were present”.
The defendant, of Dickens Court, Graig-Y-Rhacca was sent to prison for 12 weeks.
Bilton was ordered to pay £85 costs following his release from custody.
