The French star, who plays Sergeant Florence Cassell on the popular BBC crime comedy-drama, revealed the news to concerned fans on Instagram.

Taking to the popular social media platform, she said: "Hello! It's really nice of you to ask. Indeed, several weeks without posting. First of all, I've been filming for two weeks. I got back Thursday. I haven't been able to share anything about the project because, for the moment, I'm sworn to secrecy. Then I got sick."

BBC One Death In Paradise's Josephine Jobert went on to add that she had to battle through her illness while filming for her project.

The TV and film star wrote: "I caught a virus transmitted by mosquito bites and was down for five days. And despite everything, after only one day of forced downtime, I had to continue shooting. It was a great ordeal.

"I don't even know how I managed to do it, to be honest. I'm better now, but I still feel weak. I'm recovering day by day."

This comes as the star continues to promote her up-and-coming project.

In a recent update, she told fans: "Movie is definitely over (post production) Patiently waiting for the release date. I can't wait for you to discover Sarah's character."