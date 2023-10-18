POLICE are looking for a 14-year-old girl who has been reported as missing after last being seen in Newport.
Amiera, 14, was last seen in the Newport area at 1pm on Monday, October 16, but is now believed to be in Cardiff.
She was last seen wearing black leggings, a quarter-zip beige jumper and white check high top shoes, South Wales Police have said.
Amiera also has links to Swansea.
Anyone who may have seen Amiera or has information that could help find her is asked to contact South Wales Police quoting reference number 2300352453.
