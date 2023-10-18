Summary

Boy, 16, taken to hospital after Newbridge crash

By Sam Portillo

  • Emergency services have been dealing with a road traffic collision on Old Pant Road, Pantside, in Newbridge.
  • A boy has been taken to hospital for treatment.

