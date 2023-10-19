TV Licensing say: “We only prosecute as a last resort when all our other options have been exhausted.”

These following people found this out to their cost after their cases ended up in court:

CLAIR FLEMING, 33, of Trent Road, Bettws, Newport, was fined £220 and must pay £120 costs and an £88 victim surcharge.

SALLY BISHOP, 42, of Elgar Avenue, Newport, was fined £80 and must pay £85 costs and a £32 victim surcharge.

RHODRI PARKES, 40, of Abernant Road, Markham, near Blackwood, was fined £220 and must pay £120 costs and an £88 victim surcharge.

HOWARD WILTSHIRE, 44, of Fron Wen, Fairview, Blackwood, was fined £220 and must pay £120 costs and an £88 victim surcharge.

RACHEL WOOD, 43, of Gower Cottages, Tutshill, Chepstow, was fined £60 and must pay £120 costs and a £24 victim surcharge.

KATHLEEN UREN, 61, of Raglan Court, Croesyceiliog, Cwmbran, was fined £40 and must pay £120 and a £16 victim surcharge.

Their cases were heard variously at Newport Magistrates' Court, Birmingham Magistrates' Court, Cheltenham Magistrates' Court, Crawley Magistrates' Court and Cambridge Magistrates' Court