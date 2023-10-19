GARY GREENAWAY, 42, of Buttermere Way, Newport was banned from driving for six months after he pleaded guilty to riding an off-road motorcycle while disqualified and riding it without a licence on Ennerdale Court on July 8.

He was fined £200 and must pay £85 costs and an £80 surcharge.

LEO LAWRENCE, 18, of Nant Melin, Rassau, Ebbw Vale was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he pleaded guilty to affray on July 10.

He must carry out 100 hours of unpaid work, complete a 25-day rehabilitation activity requirement and pay a £114 surcharge and £85 costs.

KATIE EVANS, 36, of no fixed abode, Newport was jailed for 20 weeks after she pleaded guilty to stealing meat worth £43.96 from Aldi on Nash Road on September 18 and failing to provide a specimen for analysis on August 27.

She was banned from driving for 32 months.

BRANDON GILMORE, 25, of Underwood Road, Oakdale, Blackwood must pay £197 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to sending threatening text messages and causing criminal damage on December 17, 2022.

DANIEL KYLE LANGLEY, 32, of Lasgarn View, Varteg, Pontypool must pay £243 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without due care and attention on the A4042 in Cwmbran on April 20.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

RICHARD JONES, 35, of Byron Place, Caldicot was conditionally discharged for 18 months and banned from driving for three years after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with a cannabis derivative in his blood on January 17.

He must pay £85 costs.

CHRISTOPHER WILLIAMS, 36, of Pembrey Path, St Dials, Cwmbran was fined £200 after he admitted a public order offence in Newport on December 10, 2022.

He must pay £85 costs and an £80 surcharge.

NATHAN PHILLIPS, 38, of Thomaas Street, Treharris, Merthyr Tydfil was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he admitted fraud by using a stolen business card belonging to Metatek Ltd to pay for fuel worth £5,200 at various petrol stations between March 8 and March 13, 2022.

He must complete a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement, was made the subject of a drug rehabilitation requirement, fined £120 and must pay £85 costs.