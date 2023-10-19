The bedbug outbreak in Paris has captured headlines around the world but they aren't a new problem in the UK.

Reports of bed bugs on French capital's public transport network and other public places like doctor surgeries, cinemas and hospitals have raised concerns for Brits at home.

The news has prompted health experts to share their advice on how to prevent any bedbug infestations as well as share their guidance on how to spot and get rid of them.

Bed bugs aren't a new problem - in Paris or the UK - but it does appear that the public health problem is getting worse.

Experts from Chemist Click Online Pharmacy have urged Brits to be cautious when it comes to treating bites.

Here's what they look like, the symptoms to look out for and the best way to treat bites should they happen.

What bedbug bites look like and the symptoms to know about

Bed bug bites clear up on their own in roughly a week.

Bedbug bites can look raised and itchy and are often seen in a line or grouped together, according to the NHS.

"If you notice bites which are on skin exposed while sleeping, like the face, neck and arms, this could be signs that you've been bitten from bed bugs" Pharmacist Abbas Kanani explained.

"On white skin, bedbug bites usually look red. On black or brown skin, they may look purple and may be harder to see".

The Pharmacist noted that it can be challenging to identify be bug bites because "they can resemble other insect bites or several skin conditions".

The main way to find out is if you find evidence of the insects in your home such as "spots of blood on your bedding or small brown spots on bedding or furniture".

He explained further "bites can be itchy, but do not usually cause other health problems. They usually clear up on their own in a week or so".

How to treat bedbug bites

If you wake up with red, itchy bites, this could be a sign of bed bugs as they typically feed on blood during the night.

Abbas recommends "putting something cool, like a clean, damp cloth, on the affected area to help with the itching and any swelling.

You should also keeping the affected area clean and don't scratch the bites to avoid getting an infection".

Although home remedies can be tempting since the itching can be irritating, Abbas urges people to "err on the side of caution when it comes to DIY treatments".

For instance, he does not suggest using popular remedies such as bicarbonate of soda to treat the bite.

"Although people may choose to use this on mild bites, it's unlikely to be effective and could cause further irritation to the skin if used everyday," he added.

Alternatively, Abbas recommends speaking to your pharmacist for help with bedbug bites.

"Depending on the bite, they may recommend a mild steroid cream like hydrocortisone cream to ease bedbug bites, provided there are no open wounds.

"Children under 10 and pregnant women should get advice from a doctor before using hydrocortisone cream".

Abbas also notes that there is another option, he commented: "Antihistamines which may help if the bites are very itchy and you're unable to sleep".

You should book an appointment to see your GP if the bites continue to be painful, swollen or itchy after trying treatments from a pharmacist or if the pain or swelling around the bites is spreading.

This is because you may have an infection and need treatment with antibiotics, according to Abbas.

"Some people have a reaction to the bites. They can be very itchy and there may be painful swelling," he added.

"A severe allergic reaction known as anaphylaxis is also possible but rare.

"Symptoms such as swelling of your throat and tongue or difficulty breathing usually start within minutes of coming into contact with something you're allergic to, such as bite.

"You should call 999 if you think you or someone else is having an anaphylactic reaction".