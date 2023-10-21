The awards ceremony will take place at the home of Dragons RFC and Newport County AFC on Saturday, December 7, a week after the winners are locked in on December 1.

The most recent winner of the Pride of Gwent Award - Chepstow's own music mogul Carol Mutlow - spoke to the Argus last month about her time at Rodney Parade.

She said: "I remember being a little bit shocked to win the Pride of Gwent. I had the invitation because I had won the Community Hero Award, but I had not expected for one minute to receive the Pride of Gwent Award at the end of the night.

"There were so many people who deserved it."

Pride in the Port took the aptly-named Pride in the Community Award for their efforts in organising Newport's first ever pride event at Belle Vue Park.

Last year's winners also included Carl Jones, who helped to rescue people from a housefire in Bargoed; gold medallist boxer Rosie Eccles; and Dave Rees, who has raised thousands of pounds for St David's Hospice Care with his annual Dalmatian Bike Ride.

Just a stone's throw from the River Usk in Newport city centre, Rodney Parade is one of the oldest active grounds in the Football League.

Opening in 1877 - some three decades before the Newport Transporter Bridge - the ground hosted cricket, tennis, rugby and athletic teams belonging to Newport Athletic Club.

It was the first stadium in Wales to host a rugby match under the lights when Newport RFC hosted Cardiff RFC in 1879 and played host to an infamous Newport RFC victory over the All Blacks in 1963 - their only defeat on an otherwise invincible tour.

South Wales Argus editor Gavin Thompson said: “I am delighted that we’ll be hosted the Pride of Gwent Awards at Rodney Parade again this year. It’s wonderful to be in Newport.

"The ground is very much at the heart of the community in Newport and with the Dragons being the rugby team for all of Gwent, it’s the perfect venue.

“I’m grateful to Dragons RFC for working with us on this fantastic event once again. It should be a fabulous afternoon fill with smiles, laughter, and probably a few tears too."