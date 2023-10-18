The Welsh Ambulance Service was called at 8.15am this morning, Wednesday, October 18, following a crash on Old Pant Road in Newbridge.

Paramedics and officers attended the scene with support from Welsh Air Ambulance Service.

The incident involved a car and a moped, Gwent Police have said. The road re-opened at around 2:40pm, six hours after emergency services received initial reports.

The rider, a 16-year-old boy, was flown to University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff for further treatment.

⚠️🚧 Road closed 🚧⚠️



🚨 Emergency services are dealing with a road traffic collision on Old Pant Road Pantside. 🚨



The road is currently closed and diversions are in place which may cause congestion.



Please avoid the area and find alternative routes for your journey. pic.twitter.com/78V41AmGyT — Gwent Police (@gwentpolice) October 18, 2023

A spokesperson for the Welsh Ambulance Service said: "We were called today, Wednesday, October 18, at 8.15am to reports of a road traffic collision in Newbridge, Newport.

"We sent one duty operational manager, one emergency ambulance and one Cymru high acuity response unit paramedic to the scene, where we were supported by the Wales Air Ambulance and colleagues from the Emergency Medical Retrieval and Transfer Service.

"One person was flown to University Hospital of Wales, Cardiff for further treatment."

Gwent Police received reports of the collision around five minutes after the ambulance service. A spokesperson said: "We received a report of a road traffic collision on Old Pant Road, Newbridge, at around 8.20am on Wednesday, October 18.​

"Officers attended, along with paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service and the Welsh Air Ambulance Service.​

"The collision involved a moped and a car. The rider, a 16-year-old boy, was taken to hospital for treatment."