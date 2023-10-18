Citing "unforeseen circumstances", Newport City Council issued an apology at 9.55am on Wednesday, October 18, saying the housing team would not be available at the city centre hub.

Just after midday, they issued another statement explaining the building would be closed for the rest of the day.

The council have now told the Argus the reason for the closure is leaking pipes in an adjacent building which have rendered the library toilets out-of-action.

"As a result, we’ve had to fully close it," a spokesperson said.

A poster on the main entrance door says the building is closed until further notice.