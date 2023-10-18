The fire broke out at Atlantic Trading Estate on the east side of Barry at some time before midnight last night, October 17.

Update at bottom of article (5pm): Firefighters still at scene of fire

Multiple fire crews were called to the scene at just before 11.30pm.

Police assisted fire crews in traffic management as the fire service pumped water directly from the docks to tackle the blaze.

The Barry and District News arrived on the scene at 10.30am the following morning, October 18, just before a spokesperson for South Wales Fire service told us: "At approximately 11.27pm on Tuesday, October 17, South Wales Fire and Rescue Service received a call of an industrial fire on Atlantic Trading Estate, Barry.

"The industrial building measuring 60m by 25m, was well alight on arrival of our service.

"Multiple crews have been at the scene to manage the fire."

The smell of burning plastic in the air

Smoke still billowed from the burning wreckage of an industrial unit that housed a skip hire company at 10.30am this morning, October 18 – a whole 11 hours after fire crews were first alerted to the incident.

A whole industrial unit – only a little smaller than a football field – was a burnt wreck sitting amongst the grey autumnal weather.

Smoke still lingered in the air, with the smell of burnt plastic offending the senses.

At one end of the industrial estate, smoke was still rising in front of a hanger door. A fire hose was spraying a continuous flow of water on it.

Fire crews had set up a hose that went right along Wimborne Road all the way to the docks where teams of crews were pumping water from Entrance Channel and the docks itself.

Key questions in fire that tore through industrial estate in Barry

Where did the fire happen?

The fire happened in Atlantic Trading Estate in Barry, right inside the centre of the estate where a skip hire is based.

How did it happen and was anyone injured?

These are the answers we don't have yet.

The fire service has told us multiple crews tackled the blaze at 11.30pm, October 17, with crews still on the scene when we left at midday, October 18.

UPDATE 5pm: Firefighters set to be at scene for at least couple of hours with fire STILL burning

The fire service say firefighters are still at the scene of a fire that started in a Barry industrial estate yesterday at 11.30pm.

The fire at Atlantic Trading Estate is said to still be burning and firefighters are set to be there for at least the next few hours.

It means firefighters are looking to have tackled the blaze for over 17 hours now.

As for a cause, the service say investigators are trying to establish what happened, but nothing conclusive will be identified until the fire is out.