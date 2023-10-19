Jonathan Weaver, 33, from Ebbw Vale punched the woman in the face and then kicked her whilst she was on the ground earlier this month.

The violence was “aggravated” because the defendant was high on drugs at the time, Newport Magistrates’ Court was told.

Williams also destroyed her iPhone 13 and a pair of glasses during the violence.

The offences took place on October 7.

Weaver, of Mount Pleasant Road, pleaded guilty to assault by beating and criminal damage.

These were committed within hours of him being spared prison at Newport Magistrates’ Court after he received a suspended sentence for similar offences.

The defendant had brandished a hammer and spat at her in August during “a serious and unprovoked attack”.

He was jailed for 26 weeks after returning to the same court for the offences committed in October and for being in breach of the suspended sentence.

Weaver was also made the subject of a restraining order not to contact the woman.

The defendant must also pay her £725 in compensation.

Weaver went on the run following the incident in August and was caught after Gwent Police issued an appeal to the public to find him.