Gwent Police officers were called to Commercial Street, Newport, at around 1.40am on Wednesday, October 18, following reports of a burglary.

Three people reportedly gained access to disused commercial premises and three people - two Newport men, aged 21 and 24, and a 16-year-old boy from the Fleur-de-Lis area - were arrested on suspicion of burglary.

Officers attended with support from the Gwent Police Dog Section, including police dog Vesper who helped to find the three suspected burglars across four separate floors.

All three remain in custody as enquiries continue.

Taking to social media later this morning, officers said they "put a containment on and let Vesper work her magic".

