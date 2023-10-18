- The A467 southbound from Brynmawr junction to the Rising Sun Industrial Estate is currently closed
- Emergency services personnel are on scene dealing with a crash on the southbound carriageway
- Gwent Police have put diversions in place that could cause extra congestion
