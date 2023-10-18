Live

A467 closed from Brynmawr to Rising Sun after crash

Emergency
Traffic
Brynmawr
By Sallie Phillips

  • The A467 southbound from Brynmawr junction to the Rising Sun Industrial Estate is currently closed
  • Emergency services personnel are on scene dealing with a crash on the southbound carriageway
  • Gwent Police have put diversions in place that could cause extra congestion

