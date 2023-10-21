Families can choose from a selection of weekends from 2-17 December, with each day having three session times of 9am, 11am or 1pm. You can book the session of your choice here.

There will an extra special treat available for visitors who need a calmer experience of Brunch with Santa, with a special relaxed session available for anyone may wish to use it.

This special relaxed session is recommended for anyone who might benefit from subtle alterations to the atmosphere. Background noise will be minimised, and Santa will moderate his usual exuberance.

Visitors are free to move around or make a noise as they feel comfortable. Llandegfedd staff will be on hand to help additional assistance is required.

The relaxed session will take place on Saturday, December 2, at 9am. Spaces are limited, and bookings can be made online here.

Llandegfedd Lake are renowned for their delicious breakfasts and this year’s brunch will be no exception.

People will be able to choose from a selection of options including a cooked breakfast (vegetarian option available), Santa’s Christmas waffles, Mexican guacamole smoked salmon sandwich or a bacon and egg crumpet melt. All meals will include a hot drink or fruit juice.

The tension will build as children gather on the café balcony to await the arrival of the man himself on his sleigh. He’ll then make his way to the visitor centre and make a grand entrance to the café. Every child will get the chance to speak to Santa and chat about their Christmas wishes.

Prices are £17.95 per child which includes a quality gift from Santa. Accompanying adults are £13.95 each. Under 2’s are free.

Follow Llandegfedd Lake on Facebook, X and Instagram to keep up to date with events throughout the year.