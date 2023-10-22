Matthew Jones, 35, of Gwent Terrace in Nantyglo, was charged with three offences of assault by beating and one of criminal damage.

Each of the first two assaults took place in Ammanford on January 31, 2022, and March 22 this year.

The third assault took place on October 1, 2021, in north Wales.

All three offences involved the same complainant.

The criminal damage offence involved a damaged stair gate, also belonging to the same complainant in Ammanford on March 23.

Jones pleaded guilty to each charge at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on October 11.

He was sentenced to a one-year community order, as part of which he must complete 150 hours of unpaid work.

He must also pay £100 in compensation, £85 in costs, and a £95 surcharge.

The complainant was granted a one-year restraining order against Jones.