Tŷ Hafan is also working hard to rearrange dates for Barry Dark Run and Swansea Bay Dark Run, which were cancelled due to the tragic loss of John Lewis, Tŷ Hafan's much-loved freelance lighting and sound engineer, who died on Friday afternoon while helping to set up the stage for Barry Dark Run.

For those people who have already signed up for these events the charity is urging them to continue to fundraise as Principality Building Society has pledged to match-fund every pound raised, up to £12,500 per event.

For anyone who has not already signed up for these events and would like to do so, Tŷ Hafan's event organisers say there are still some places available.

Jenna Lewis, Director of Income Generation at Tŷ Hafan Children’s Hospice, said: “A great deal of thought has been given about our next steps regarding these events and, as a great friend to Tŷ Hafan and someone who has supported our events for many years, we believe that this is what John would have wanted us to do.

“Further information about new dates for Barry and Swansea will be shared as soon as possible.

"Or if you had signed up for our Barry and Swansea events, you have the option to transfer to Caldicot Dark Run this Saturday or Cyfarthfa Castle Dark Run next weekend.

"If you would like to do this please contact or contact Supporter Care Team on 02920 532 255 or email supportercare@tyhafan.org

“Finally, we would like to thank everyone for their patience, understanding and continued loyal support during this most difficult of times.

"It costs us £5.6 million a year to provide care and support for children with life-shortening conditions and their families in Wales and these costs are only going up.

"We could not do what we do without you.”

To sign up for Caldicot Dark Run on Saturday 21st go to https://www.tyhafan.org/events/caldicot-castle-dark-run/

To sign up to Cyfarthfa Castle Dark Run on Saturday 28th October go to https://www.tyhafan.org/events/cyfarthfa-castle-dark-run/