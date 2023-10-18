And when it comes to dealing with the aftermath of industry in our communities, it stands to reason that the people living here shouldn’t be expected to pay for the clean-up operation.

We need those firms and companies that took vast profits from our communities to take responsibility for making our landscapes safe.

I am backing the call for action to clean up a polluted former quarry site Ty Llwyd in the Ynysddu ward in Caerphilly, to prevent chemicals leaking into the environment.

I share the frustration felt by local councillors. Many people have contacted me about this issue, as well as my Plaid Cymru colleague Peredur.

We are aware of significant concerns surrounding several other sites across the Caerphilly borough where it’s feared that chemicals have been dumped.

And that’s having a terrible impact: many of these sites now appear to be leaking chemicals into the surrounding land and into local streams and rivers, especially at times of heavy rain.

This will only become more of an issue with the changing weather patterns that will come our way as a result of climate change.

Public bodies responsible for this land must work together to mitigate dangers and remedy the sites, and I have been concerned to hear that the local authority (the current landowner) has at times appeared reluctant to engage with local representatives about this pollution. I hope very much that that will change.

I tabled a question to quiz First Minister Mark Drakeford about the issue directly, next week.

That isn’t the only issue concerning me at present, though. I’d ask you - where were you five years ago? Many of us celebrated the end of Arriva Trains Wales at that time, and we hoped for a fresh start with Transport for Wales taking over the rail franchise in Wales. We were promised real improvements.

But five years on, too much of the rail network in Wales can still be summarised by its old trains, late trains and huge levels of customer dissatisfaction. Punctuality, reliability and frequency of services has fallen. Poor information and support for passengers during disruption is still the norm.

I will continue to hold the Welsh Government to account for these failings.