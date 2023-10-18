Led by the Newport Palestine Solidarity Campaign, dozens of people braved a steady downpour to protest the ongoing war in the Middle East outside the historic Westgate Hotel.

Tens of people gathered in Newport city centre for the rally on Wednesday afternoon (Image: Newsquest)The group took turns to make speeches and lead chants in support of people in Palestine who are suffering from the Israeli response to the Hamas terror attacks on October 7, which left 1,400 dead. In retaliation, Israel has launched strikes that have left 3,300 dead, according to BBC reports.

People came to the Newport protest bearing Palestinian flags under umbrellas, and chanting phrases such as “Free Free Palestine” and “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free”.

That chant is controversial. It can be understood as a call for a Palestinian state extending from the Jordan River to the Mediterranean Sea, an area that includes Israel, implying the dismantling of the Jewish state.

Others say underscores the connection to the land, calls for freedom, and the end of Israeli occupation with a single, inclusive state representing Palestinians and ensuring equal rights for all.

Member of the Newport Palestine Solidarity Campaign Rebecca Vaughan made a speech to the crowd about the situation in Palestine (Image: Newsquest)Some of the people at the rally expressed their reasons for attending. Peter Adamson, from the Valleys, has been involved with the campaign for years and felt it was important to show his solidarity with the people of Gaza.

He said: “We wanted to show our support for the suffering of the people of Palestine, something which is so important to me as a human being.”

One of the biggest names present was former leader of Wales Green Party, Pippa Bartolotti, who has also been a long-time supporter of the campaign.

She has been to Gaza and seen the conditions even before this latest violence began, including drones and warships patrolling, and severe malnutrition.

She said: “As someone who has seen all of this first-hand, it is heart-breaking for me to see these people suffering like this when they have no safe place to go.”

People came with flags and posters to the rally, keen to make their feelings clear (Image: Newsquest)A major aim of the rally and the campaign as a whole is to encourage the UK Government to help sign a peace settlement, which campaigners are doing by sending letters directly to their elected MSs and by signing petitions.

It wasn’t just people from Newport who gathered, there were some international protestors. Joe Lombardo, who lives in upstate New York, came because he wanted to join with others to protest the horrific situation these people find themselves in.

He said: “I think it’s so important that we do this [campaign] because through people power, we can change this situation.”

Joe Lombardo was one of many people who made speeches at the rally, where people were encouraged to participate with chants and to speak up (Image: Newsquest)Ali Syed was one of the many who made speeches at the rally. He said: “Our aim is to raise awareness of what is going on, and make it stop. We are pushing for the opening of the blockades to allow food and medicines to the people. We want to prick the conscience of the silent majority.”

Many speeches were made by a range of protesters, with the topics focusing on calling for a ban on the sales of arms to Israel and calling on people to boycott Israeli products until the fighting comes to an end.

This rally remained peaceful throughout, with a small number of police officers keeping a respectful difference.

Lots of people gathered to show their support for Palestine at the rally (Image: Newsquest)Mohammed Ramzan was very vocal about the situation, saying he feels that the world’s governments have turned a blind eye to the horror, and that the story has always been told from the perspective of Israel.

He said: “It’s still unjust when kids from both sides are getting hurt. I think its seems that there is one law for the white man, and another for the black. That’s why people like us have to come out like this and help turn the tide.”