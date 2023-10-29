To help you keep the whole family entertained this festive season, we have compiled a list of the best events going on in the area.

Ystrad Mynach Winter Food & Craft Fair

This winter food and craft fair will hold something for all the family. It is taking place on Bedwlwyn Road and Oakfield Street in Ystrad Mynach on Saturday, November 18, between 9am-5pm. You can find out more their Facebook page.

River of Light Lantern-Making Workshops

These festive lantern-making workshops are happening on the weekends of November 18/19 and 25/26, at the Twyn Community Centre, between the hours of 10am-5pm both days. Visit their Facebook page to find out more.

Blackwood Winter Food & Craft Fair

This food and craft fair is taking place on the High Street in Blackwood on Saturday, November 25, between 9am-5pm. Visit their Facebook page to find out more.

Bargoed Lantern-Making Workshops

Bargoed’s own lantern-making workshops will be at St Gwladys’ Church Hall on Saturday, November 25, and Saturday, December 2, from 10am-4pm. Visit their Facebook to find out more.

Caerphilly Winter Food & Craft Fair

The Caerphilly food and craft fair will have something for the whole family. It is happening on Saturday, December 2 in the town centre from 9am-7pm. Check out the Facebook event for more details.

River of Light Lantern Parade & Fireworks Display

The River of Light Lantern Parade and Fireworks Display will cap off the food and craft fair on Saturday, December 2, in Caerphilly town centre, with the festivities beginning at 5.30pm and scheduled to end at 7pm.

Bargoed Winter Food & Craft Fair, with Music and Light Lantern Parade

The Bargoed Winter Food and Craft Fair will be taking place on Saturday, December 9 in the town centre from 9am-6pm. A new music and light lantern parade for this year will close out the festivities between 5-6pm.

You can make any event or trade enquires by emailing events@caerphilly.gov.uk.

Information on winter events can also be found on the Caerphilly County Borough Council website.