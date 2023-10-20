LUKE PHILLIPS, 26, of Clos Y Goron, Pontllanfraith, Blackwood was banned from driving for six months for driving while using a hand-held mobile telephone on Cae Sheldon, Pentwynmawr on May 16.

He must pay £359 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

DANIEL JAMES BUTTS, 33, of Beeches Road, Trevethin, Pontypool must pay £366 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he admitted speeding at 61mph in a 50mph zone on the M4 in Newport between Junction 23a and Junction 25 on April 18.

His driving record was endorsed with three penalty points.

ANDREW BEAMES, 22, of John Street, Bargoed, Caerphilly must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 38mph in a 30mph zone on the A468 on Newport Road, Trethomas on April 22.

His driving record was endorsed with three penalty points.

AMY THRUSH, 38, of Mill Street, Blaina must pay £262 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 70mph in a 50mph zone on the A472 on Hafodyrynys Road, Pontypool on March 26.

Her driving record was endorsed with four penalty points.

MALCOLM DAVID POW, 62, of Heol Towy, Caldicot must pay £324 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he admitted speeding at 58mph in a 50mph zone on the M4 and M5 in South Gloucestershire on March 10.

His driving record was endorsed with three penalty points.

AMANAT ALI, 36, of Harrow Road, Newport must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving through a red light on Clarence Place on April 16.

His driving record was endorsed with three penalty points.

RHIANN ROGERS, 35, of Trosnant Crescent, Penybryn, Caerphilly must pay £540 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 69mph in a 50mph zone in Newport on the A467 between the Morrisons and Pye Corner roundabouts on April 21.

Her driving record was endorsed with four penalty points.

BETHAN SUCIU, 40, of Rhodfa'r Eos, Pontrhydyrun, Cwmbran must pay £327 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone on the B4239 on Wentloog Avenue, Peterstone, Newport on February 12.

Her driving record was endorsed with three penalty points.