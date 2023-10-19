A live video posted to Facebook at around 9:30pm, Wednesday, October 18, showed a huge fight in the area of St Michael's Street and Clarence Street in Pill.

Dozens of people filled the camera, which showed both men and women fighting and others throwing traffic cones.

The video also captured accusations of stolen money.

Police received a call regarding a disturbance on St Michael's Street at around 8:35pm, a spokesperson has said, where around 50 people were reportedly arguing in the street.

Officers searched the area after reports of a weapon but nothing was found.

No arrests were made and no injuries were reported.

