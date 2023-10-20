A TEENAGER admitted causing "potentially life-changing" injuries after attacking his victim outside a McDonald's.
The 16-year-old from Newport assaulted another boy, also 16, in the Rogerstone area of the city.
Both cannot be named for legal reasons because of their age.
The victim’s injuries were described by Gwent Police at the time as "potentially life-changing".
The defendant pleaded guilty to causing grievous bodily harm with intent with the offence taking place at around 10.40pm on Saturday, October 7.
Newport Magistrates’ Court was told “it is very likely he will receive a custodial sentence”.
The boy was remanded into youth detention.
He is due to be sentenced on November 7.
