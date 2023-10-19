The group said it had recorded 320 antisemitic incidents between October 7 and 16, a sevenfold increase on the 47 antisemitic incidents recorded over the same period last year.

Meanwhile, Tell Mama UK, which monitors anti-Muslim hate, reported a tripling of anti-Muslim cases being recorded since hostilities began.

The Israel-Hamas conflict continues to create division in society, especially between Jews and Muslims in this current age.

Vandalizing synagogues, calling to 'gas the Jews' and attacking us in the streets to register dissatisfaction with Middle-East affairs isn't activism; it's antisemitism. — Hen Mazzig (@HenMazzig) October 19, 2023

What is antisemitism?





The word antisemitism means prejudice against or hatred of Jews. Not too dissimilar to Islamophobia, which tends to attribute fear or hatred of Muslims to their politics or culture, and to Islam and the religiosity of Muslims.

The Holocaust, the persecution and genocide of European Jews by Nazi Germany and its allies between 1933 and 1945, is the most extreme example of antisemitism.

In 1879, German journalist Wilhelm Marr originated the term antisemitism.

For those seeking a definition of antisemitism, the UK’s College of Policing does include a working definition of antisemitism in their guidance to police forces in the UK. The full guidance is available from their website and the definition is reproduced in full here:

"Antisemitism is a certain perception of Jews, which may be expressed as hatred toward Jews. Rhetorical and physical manifestations of antisemitism are directed toward Jewish or non-Jewish individuals and/or their property, toward Jewish community institutions and religious facilities.

"In addition, such manifestations could also target the state of Israel, conceived as a Jewish collectivity. Antisemitism frequently charges Jews with conspiring to harm humanity, and it is often used to blame Jews for “why things go wrong.” It is expressed in speech, writing, visual forms and action, and employs sinister stereotypes and negative character traits.

"Contemporary examples of antisemitism in public life, the media, schools, the workplace, and in the religious sphere could, taking into account the overall context, include, but are not limited to the following:"

A synagogue in Berlin was targeted with two Molotov cocktails. It comes as conflict rages between Israel and the Islamist militant group Hamas. Chancellor Scholz has vowed to fight antisemitism in Germany. pic.twitter.com/dXHBubpC1f — DW News (@dwnews) October 19, 2023

Examples of antisemitism

Calling for, aiding, or justifying the killing or harming of Jews in the name of a radical ideology or an extremist view of religion.

Making mendacious, dehumanizing, demonizing, or stereotypical allegations about Jews as such or the power of Jews as a collective — such as, especially but not exclusively, the myth about a world Jewish conspiracy or of Jews controlling the media, economy, government or other societal institutions.

Accusing Jews as a people of being responsible for real or imagined wrongdoing committed by a single Jewish person or group, or even for acts committed by non-Jews.

Denying the fact, scope, mechanisms (e.g. gas chambers) or intentionality of the genocide of the Jewish people at the hands of National Socialist Germany and its supporters and accomplices during World War II (the Holocaust). Accusing the Jews as a people, or Israel as a state, of inventing or exaggerating the Holocaust.

Accusing Jewish citizens of being more loyal to Israel, or to the alleged priorities of Jews worldwide, than to the interests of their own nations.

Examples of the ways in which antisemitism manifests itself with regard to the State of Israel taking into account the overall context could include:

Denying the Jewish people their right to self-determination, e.g., by claiming that the existence of a State of Israel is a racist endeavor.

Applying double standards by requiring of it a behavior not expected or demanded of any other democratic nation.

Using the symbols and images associated with classic antisemitism (e.g., claims of Jews killing Jesus or blood libel) to characterize Israel or Israelis.

Drawing comparisons of contemporary Israeli policy to that of the Nazis.

Holding Jews collectively responsible for the actions of the state of Israel.

I sensed the moral rot at #Harvard last year when I discussed the troubling reality of #antisemitism on college campuses. Anti-#Jewish hatred — even when it calls itself anti-#Zionism, is a stain on academies of higher learning & liberal tradition. https://t.co/I2RXmP6deS pic.twitter.com/OjiOQlCnjb — Ammi Hirsch (@AmmiHirsch) October 18, 2023

Antisemitism and Islamophobia today

Keir Starmer recently condemned a “disgusting rise" in antisemitism since the Hamas attack alongside an “appalling surge" in Islamophobia.

Speaking at Prime Minister’s Questions, the Labour leader said heightened incidents of hate crimes had left Jewish families “hiding who they are", while mosques have been forced to step up security.

The Met said it has recorded a “massive increase” in suspected antisemitic offences in the capital since Hamas’s October 7 attack, which has included the vandalism of a Jewish school in Stamford Hill with red paint.

“Since Hamas’s terrorist attack, our country has seen a disgusting rise in antisemitism,” said Sir Keir.

“Jewish businesses attacked, Jewish schools marked with red paint and Jewish families hiding who they are.

“And we have seen an appalling surge in Islamophobia. Mosques forced to ramp up security, British Muslims and Palestinians spoken to as if they are terrorists.”