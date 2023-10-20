A GWENT Police officer is set to face a disciplinary hearing over allegations of gross misconduct.
PC 1741 Nathan Collings is accused of having breached the force’s standards of professional behaviour in respect of:
- Authority, respect and courtesy
- Discreditable conduct
Gwent Police said: “This is alleged to amount to gross misconduct and, if proven, would justify PC 1741 Nathan Collings’ dismissal from Gwent Police without notice.
“The identity of victims/witnesses will be protected during the hearing as appropriate.”
The hearing is due to take place at Vantage Point House, Cwmbran on Monday, October 23.
