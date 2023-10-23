Just one year after moving to Rogerstone, Beth Sherwin, 27, faced difficult news when she was told the coffee shop she worked at planned to sell out.

“That forced me to make my decision,” she said – either find a job in another kitchen or become her own boss and work from home.

“It’s a really nice flat and I’ve never had a kitchen this nice before. Whenever I thought about doing it before, I never had the place do it.”

At first, Ms Sherwin, who studied patisserie at college, didn’t make a deliberate effort to “advertise” her work, only baking for people she knew through church or “friends of friends”.

A recent social media post showing her perfect food hygiene rating of five has garnered more than 100 likes in a Rogerstone community group on Facebook.

“I’ve been so happy with the response I’ve had,” she said. “I’m getting orders every day now. This feels like the proper starting point.”

Customers are invited to order from her Ebenezer Drive kitchen via email or WhatsApp and arrange for their made-to-order treats to be collected or delivered.

“I know some people who do home-baking and everyone does birthday cakes, cupcakes and brownies. It felt a bit oversaturated.

“People will message me with requests like key-lime pie – stuff you couldn’t always get in a shop. It’s better homemade, but sometimes people don’t want to make it.

“There’s a coffee shop that’s reached out to me and asked to try some of my bakes and maybe stock them. A lot has come out of that Facebook post!”

Despite enjoying the momentum behind her, Ms Sherwin is clear about her aim to take her work out of the home and into the wider community.

“I have a vision of what I want this to be – more of a community space than just a bakery. I want to offer classes for things like customer service, meal prep and reducing food waste – based on the experience I’ve got – as well as baking.

“I struggled to find my place after school so I taught myself and the people around me to be independent.”

You can find Flourish Bakery on Instagram at flour.ishbakery.