The new facility in Llanfoist is due to open in spring 2024, and will house neighbourhood policing and response teams.

Its location will give police and community support officers easy access to the town centre on foot, while responses cars will have good access to local road networks.

The building will be one of Gwent Police’s greenest to date, having received excellent status from BREEAM – a world leading science-based certification systems for sustainable built environment.

Police and Crime Commissioner Jeff Cuthbert said: “When we had to close the former police station in the town centre we promised the community that we would find a long-term solution for policing in the local area.

“We are now delivering on this commitment and I look forward to seeing the new base open and in use in the near future.”

Members of the public who wish to speak to Gwent Police face to face can continue to use the counter service at Abergavenny Town Hall in the centre of Abergavenny as access to the new base for the public will be by invitation only.

Chief Constable Pam Kelly said: “I am delighted that our new base at Abergavenny will be ready during the spring of 2024. This build will allow our neighbourhood and response teams to be based in an area that will enable us to increase our visibility in the busy market town of Abergavenny and the surrounding areas.

“This project is good for communities, our staff and by adopting this facility as one of our greener sites across our estate, we hope that it will be a building that is sustainable and fit for the future.”

Richard Jones, Director at Willmott Dixon commented: “We are delighted to be working with Gwent Police as part of a collaborative partnership to deliver the new police facility for the neighbourhood and response team at Abergavenny.

"To be able to show Chief Constable Kelly and Police and Crime Commissioner Jeff Cuthbert how the construction is progression was a great opportunity. The new building will provide excellent facilities that will meet the needs of modern law enforcement.”