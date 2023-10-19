A 92-home development on the former Oakdale Comprehensive School site, and a 45-strong apartment complex for the over-55s in Risca, both received unanimous backing at a Caerphilly County Borough Council cabinet meeting on Wednesday, October 18.

The council’s own Caerphilly Homes organisation will lead both projects, with building work being done by Wilmott Dixon.

Council leader Sean Morgan called the Oakdale development – which will be complemented by 26 ‘later living’ apartments – a “very exciting proposal”.

Work on the mixed-tenure site in Oakdale is set to start later this month, and a “practical” date for completion is estimated to be October 2025, according to the council.

The later living apartments will accommodate residents of the nearby Ty Melin site, which the council has earmarked for decommissioning.

Jane Roberts-Waite, the council’s head of development and strategy, told the meeting she was “hugely excited” to begin the works, which will sit alongside a new Social Value Plan, committing the project to creating local jobs and working with local suppliers.

This will include direct engagement with former members of the armed forces, “to provide them with training and skills to obtain secure employment but also a home”, the council said.

In Risca, work will get under way in 2024 on new apartments for over-55s, on the site of the former Ty Darran care home.

Elaine Forehead, the cabinet member for social care, said the development would pay “special attention to material choices, outdoor spaces, and landscape planning”, with communal areas and workshops for residents.

The new Ty Darran site will accommodate people currently living in three sheltered housing schemes – Waunfawr House, St Mary’s Court and Castle Court – which the council is planning to close.

Ms Roberts-Waite said all of the apartments would be wheelchair-accessible and also have “easy access to fresh air”.

Commenting on the redevelopment plans, cabinet member Nigel George called it an “excellent scheme which will benefit residents”.

Following the meeting, cabinet member for housing Shayne Cook said the developments “will be unlike anything the council has delivered before – combining innovation with high quality design to ensure fuel costs and carbon emissions are kept to a minimum, whilst creating sustainable healthy communities and meeting increasing local need for housing”.