A MAN faces a prison sentence after he pleaded guilty to drug trafficking.

Jake Cox, 28, from Pontypool admitted being concerned in the supply of cocaine.

The offence was committed on August 4, Newport Magistrates' Court was told.

Cox, of Top Road, Garndiffaith is due to be sentenced at the crown court later this month.

He was remanded in custody.