If you're looking for a good fright this Halloween, or perhaps you are someone who believes in ghouls, ghosts and all things supernatural, then we've got you covered.

Time Out has come up with a list of the top 20 most haunted places in the world and one of the top five happens to be located right on our very own doorstep, here in South Wales.

The top 20 most haunted places in the world, according to Time Out, are:

Poveglia in Venice, Italy, was named the most haunted location in the world by Time Out. (Image: Getty Images)

Poveglia, Italy La Isla de la Muñecas Bhangarh Fort, India The Skirrid Inn, Wales Port Arthur, Australia Lizzie Borden House, USA Chuuk Lagoon, Micronesia Banff Springs Hotel, Canada Tower of London, England La Recoleta Cemetery, Argentina Castle of Good Hope, South Africa Aley Grand Hotel, Lebanon Dragsholm Castle, Denmark Lawang Sewu, Indonesia Eastern State Penitentiary, USA Chase Vault, Barbados Al Jazirah Al Hamra, UAE Edinburgh Castle, Scotland Teatro Tapia, Puerto Rico Paris Catacombs, France

The remains of more than six million people rest under the streets of Paris in a vast network of tunnels and skulls. (Image: Getty Images)

The South Wales pub named among the top 5 most haunted places in the world

The Skirrid Mountain Inn, located in Abergavenny, has been named the fourth most haunted place in the entire world by Time Out.

Time Out Travel writer John Bills, said the "chilling tales" and history behind the oldest pub in Wales is what makes it so scary.

Mr Bills said: "The Welsh love a pub almost as much as they love a story, and the oldest pub in Wales is packed with chilling tales.

"Located in the hills near Abergavenny, The Skirrid Inn doubled up as a centre for hangings over the centuries, and the spirits of the executed still stalk the corridors.

"Not exactly first-pint small talk."

The Skirrid Inn website describes it as "truly one of a kind" and also refers to its spooky surprises and legends.

The website reads: "At over 900 years old, The Skirrid Inn is Wales’ oldest pub and truly one of a kind.

"Located in the stunning Brecon Beacons National Park, the Skirrid Inn is steeped in history, overflowing with character and charm, from its roaring fires to its stone walls and wooden panelling.

"Stay a night or two – or take part in one of our thrilling ghost hunts – and you might even encounter a spooky surprise if the legends are to be believed."

Address: Skirrid, Llanvihangel Crucorney, Abergavenny, NP7 8DH

For more information visit The Skirrid Inn website.