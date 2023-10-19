Many homeowners have to deal with fallen trees and fences, whilst household items or roofs may be damaged by high winds and falling debris.

The Met Office today issued a red alert for parts of Scotland. This is a rare warning that is seldom issued due to the severity of storm that justifies it.

According to the Met Office website, red weather warnings are reserved for "very dangerous" conditions with a "high level of certainty". When these are released by the organisation, it is advised that residents affected take action to keep themselves and others safe as there is a "risk to life".

⚠️⚠️🔴 Rare Red weather warning issued 🔴⚠️⚠️



Exceptionally heavy and persistent rain across eastern Scotland



Thursday 1800 – Friday 1200



Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs



Stay #WeatherAware ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/Ybig9DaQ6R — Met Office (@metoffice) October 18, 2023

Can I claim for storm damage on my house?





Thankfully, home insurance, commercial business policies and comprehensive motor insurance all cover damage caused by storms.

Although most insurers will cover financial loss caused by storm damage, some home insurance policies vary in what they regard as a "storm", so it is important to be aware of their definitions.

While the categorisations of a storm vary from company to company, the Association of British Insurers categorises a storm as the following:

Wind speeds of 55mph and over

Rainfall of at least 25mm per hour

Snow at least as deep as one foot

Hail that causes damage to hard surfaces and glass

Even within these parameters, there might be some exceptions to what you can get paid out on. Fences, for example, are often excluded as they are at such a high risk of damage during strong winds.

Laura Hughes, manager of general insurance at the Association of British Insurers (ABI), said: “When bad weather hits, their priority is always to help their affected customers recover as quickly as possible – from making emergency payments, arranging any temporary emergency accommodation, to getting the damage repaired.

"If you suffer damage to your property, contact your insurer as soon as you can for help and advice.”

#StormBabet will bring some very strong winds, especially on Thursday



🌬️ It's unusual for such strong easterly winds over a prolonged period, so disruption to transport and power supplies is likely



⚠️Large waves will give dangerous conditions on coasts and a danger to life pic.twitter.com/0f6QCf8zJm — Met Office (@metoffice) October 18, 2023

Power losses

If you've lost power in your home as a result of a storm or bad weather, electricity suppliers typically have 24 hours to restore your connection.

When it comes to abnormal cases such as storms, this deadline can be moved to 48 hours, allowing energy suppliers more time to send out repair teams.

Consumer advice service Which? says compensation varies by the amount of power cut cases reported to suppliers over 24 hours.