And we have £200 in high street vouchers to give away to the winner and runners up in our 2023 South Wales Argus pumpkin carving competition.

We have joined forces once again with Cambrian Fuelcard Services, who have kindly sponsored the competition with a £100 first prize and two £50 runners up prizes to be paid in high street vouchers.

To be in with a chance of winning one of the high street vouchers go to www.southwalesargus.co.uk/pumpkincomp and upload a picture of your pumpkin, telling us what it is depicting, and your name and town where you live.

Entries close at midnight on Sunday, October 29, 2023. Usual Newsquest rules apply.

We will be publishing a selection of the images in paper and online on October 31 along with the winner and runners up.