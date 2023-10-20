The application, received by Newport City Council on Tuesday, October 3, related to a vacant piece of brownfield land at the former site of Robert Price Transport Yard.

It has the riverfront path on the southern and western boundaries, with the Sinclair Volkswagen garage to the north and Corporation Road to the east.

The site links directly to public footpaths and road, and would include associated parking with cycle and bin facilities.

Applicants React Support Services are based in Pencoed, Bridgend, and provide care and support for vulnerable adults across South Wales.

The company was established in 2009.

The planning and access statement says the scale, location and design of the development would not have any detrimental impact on the surrounding area.

The document also refers to the development as 14 "social housing flats".

A decision has not yet been made on whether or not to approve the planning application.

To view the application, search for reference 23/0888 on the Newport City Council planning portal.