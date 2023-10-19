The slip road at junction 26 at Malpas was due to be closed overnight on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday next week as part of the ongoing maintenance works on the River Usk bridge.

However, Traffic Wales South has confirmed to the Argus that these planned closures have been postponed and will no longer go ahead.

While no specific reason for the week’s postponement has been given, this is not the first time that Traffic Wales South has been forced to postpone their maintenance work on the bridge.

They previously had to postpone closing the eastbound slip road at junction 26 last weekend due to concerns roadworks could impact people attending the Newport Food Festival and the Wales-Croatia match at the Cardiff City Stadium.

Despite the postponement of the weekday closures, the planned weekend closures of the M4 westbound between J25A Grove Park and J26 Malpas will still go ahead between Saturday, October 21 at 8pm and Sunday, October 22 at 1pm.

Motorists are being advised to leave the M4 at junction 24 for the Coldra interchange, and then rejoin the motorway at junction 28 at Tredegar Park.

The eastbound slip road at junction 26 will be closed between 7am and 6pm on Saturday, October 21, while the westbound slip road will be closed between 1pm and 6pm the following day, October 22.

There will be diversions in place between junction 26 for Malpas and junction 27 for Highcross while the westbound slip road is closed, and between junction 26 and junction 24 for Coldra while the eastbound slip road is closed.