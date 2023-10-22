This National Adoption Week, the National Adoption Service (NAS) hopes to change the conversation by busting some myths and sharing the first-hand experiences of those who have chosen to adopt.

The two series of NAS' award-winning bilingual podcast "Truth Be Told: Adoption Stories" also tell the story of seven adoptive families, alongside a special episode produced and hosted by young people.

'To meet my son'





Abbey Collings, an LGBT single-parent, adopted through the south east Wales branch of the NAS which serves people in Blaenau Gwent, Caerphilly, Monmouthshire, Newport and Torfaen.

Abbey has given a candid account of her experiences leading up to adoption, and her life thereafter with her adopted son - who is nearly two.

"I'd been through fertility treatment beforehand and then it failed. I was around 27 when I started that. All I ever wanted to do was to be a mum.

"Sometimes I think I had to go through all of that to then arrive at the right time to meet my son," Abbey said. "I was anxious - I am on my own and I was adopting on my own."

"No one judged me for anything during the process. They ask you all these questions so they can find the best match for you and so you can’t be the best parent for the child who is waiting to be adopted.

"I often think about adopting another child. I ask my little boy if he would like a brother or sister and he’s adamant that he would like a sister and I’m like… are you sure you don’t want a brother?" she said.

"You don’t need to give birth to love somebody more than you could ever imagine. I’d do anything for him. If someone had told me I’d feel the way I feel now six years ago then I wouldn’t have believed you because I was so set on having treatment and giving birth to a child then.

"People think that you must be so brave or strong to go and adopt on your own but I’m not - I just wanted to be a mum, so I did it. I do get a lot of questions from people who ask what adoption is like and what did I do to start the process and I wish I could showcase to people how amazing it is.

"He’s taught me to be strong and selfless. My best friend passed away last month unfortunately and I couldn’t sit around being sad all the time because I’ve got a little human to look after and I have to hold it together for him."