A MAN has appeared in court accused of strangling a woman and causing her grievous bodily harm with intent.

Terrence Raymond, 55, from Newport has also been charged with attempted wounding with intent against the same complainant.

The prosecution claims the alleged offences took place between October 1 and October 9.

No pleas were entered.

Raymond, of Chepstow Road, was remanded in custody after appearing at Newport Magistrates' Court.

The defendant is due to appear before the crown court on November 8.