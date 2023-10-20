At a meeting of the council’s Governance and Audit Committee on Wednesday, October 18 members received the annual letter from the Ombudsman, Michelle Morris.

Ms Morris was managing director of Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council up until the end of March 2022, when she accepted the Ombudsman’s role.

The report shows that Blaenau Gwent along with neighbouring Torfaen council have received the lowest number of complaints.

Blaenau Gwent in Wales had zero “interventions” needed from the Ombudsman – meaning a complaint is upheld, settled, or resolved at an early stage.

The report does say that the number of complaints has risen from 13 in 2021/2022.

The report also shows how Blaenau Gwent compared with its neighbouring Gwent authorities with Monmouthshire receiving 23, Torfaen 16, Newport 42, and Caerphilly 49.

Council officer, Audra Williams said: “The report show we have had 16 complaints and none of them were actually investigated for various reasons.

“The report is positive as it shows we are handling our complaints internally and means that less are going to the Ombudsman.”

Lay member and committee chairwoman, Joanne Absolom said “It’s a helpful report and does show as I would see it that Blaenau Gwent in a favourable position in terms of the way it manages complaints.”

The committee voted to approve report which gave them “assurance” on the complaints process.

The report shows three complaints were made against Children’s Social Services, two against Adult Social Services, three were against Complaints Handling, two against Planning and Building Control and one each against Education, Housing, Roads and Transport.

Three complaints were about Code of Conduct issues which governs the behaviour of councillors – all of which were discontinued. This is one fewer complaint than last year.

Two complaints had been made against Abertillery and Llanhilleth and one against Nantyglo and Blaina Town Council – all three had been discontinued.

This has reduced from six complaints last year against town and community councils in the county borough.

The report is set to presented to senior councillors at a Cabinet meeting in November.